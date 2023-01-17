DJIA Falls 1.14% to 33910.85 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 391.76 points or 1.14% today to 33910.85

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 7.85% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.40% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.73% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 5.19% from its 52-week high of 35768.06 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 18.05% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.14% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 2.98% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 763.60 points or 2.30%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1634ET