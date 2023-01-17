Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-01-17 pm EST
33910.85 PTS   -1.14%
After hours
 0.00%
33910.85 PTS
04:35pDJIA Falls 1.14% to 33910.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pGoldman Results, NY Fed Manufacturing Report Weigh on Equities
MT
04:25pGoldman, Travelers drag Dow lower as earnings season picks up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Falls 1.14% to 33910.85 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 391.76 points or 1.14% today to 33910.85


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 7.85% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.40% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.73% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 5.19% from its 52-week high of 35768.06 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 18.05% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.14% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 2.98% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 763.60 points or 2.30%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1634ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:35pDJIA Falls 1.14% to 33910.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pGoldman Results, NY Fed Manufacturing Report Weigh on Equities
MT
04:25pGoldman, Travelers drag Dow lower as earnings season picks up
RE
04:00pGoldman, Travelers drag Dow lower as earnings season picks up
RE
03:53pBank Results, NY Fed Manufacturing Report Drive Equities Mostly Lower
MT
02:33pGoldman, Travelers drag Dow lower; Tesla keeps Nasdaq afloat
RE
02:11pMixed Banking Results, Slumping New York Manufacturing Activity Saps Appetite for US Eq..
MT
01:11pMixed Banking Earnings Reports, Slumping Empire State Manufacturing Survey Saps Appetit..
MT
01:09pNY Fed finds relatively benign factors drive recent discount ..
RE
12:43pNew York Manufacturing Contraction Unexpectedly Deepens in January
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:29pWalgreens Lifts Online Purchase Limit on Children's Fever Medicines
MT
04:28pApple Unveils New MacBook Pro, Mac Mini With Latest M2 Chips
MT
04:28pJPMorgan Chase Elects Alicia Boler Davis to its Board of Directors
BU
04:26pJpmorgan Chase & Co : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fin..
AQ
04:23pJpmorgan Chase & Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
03:53pMicrosoft Reported to Cut Thousands of Jobs Worldwide
MT
03:32pGoldman Sachs Group's Q4 Earnings, Revenue Fall; Shares Fall
MT
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 274.11 Delayed Quote.1.94%
CATERPILLAR INC. 261.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.07%
APPLE INC. 136.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.92%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 100.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.68%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 240.455 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.51%
INTEL CORPORATION 29.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.68%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 212.24 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
DOW INC. 57.4 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 185 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 347.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.10%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR