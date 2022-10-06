DJIA Falls 1.15% to 29926.94 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 346.93 points or 1.15% today to 29926.94

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 389.38 points or 1.28% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 12 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 18.68% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 8.90% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 4.04% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 18.68% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 4.18% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 13.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.68% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 4.18% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6411.36 points or 17.64%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1633ET