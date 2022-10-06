Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-10-06 pm EDT
29926.94 PTS   -1.15%
After hours
 0.00%
29926.94 PTS
04:49pUS Stocks Close Lower as Jobless Claims Rise; Markets Await Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls Report
MT
04:47pUS Securities Held Outright by Fed Plunges as of Oct. 5 Compared with Previous Week
MT
04:34pDJIA Falls 1.15% to 29926.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJIA Falls 1.15% to 29926.94 -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 346.93 points or 1.15% today to 29926.94


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 389.38 points or 1.28% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 12 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 18.68% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 8.90% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 4.04% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 18.68% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 4.18% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 13.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.68% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 4.18% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6411.36 points or 17.64%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1633ET

Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
CHEVRON CORPORATION 161.42 Delayed Quote.1.82%
CATERPILLAR INC. 178.81 Delayed Quote.0.24%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 290.39 Delayed Quote.0.19%
THE BOEING COMPANY 132.2 Delayed Quote.0.07%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 37.835 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.35%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 122.23 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
3M COMPANY 111.12 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
INTEL CORPORATION 26.485 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.18%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 31.635 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.60%
Heatmap :