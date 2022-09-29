DJIA Falls 1.54% to 29225.61 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 458.13 points or 1.54% today to 29225.61

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 20.58% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.35% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 6.29% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Up 0.31% from its 52-week low of 29134.99 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 13.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.31% from its 2022 closing low of 29134.99 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 7112.69 points or 19.57%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

