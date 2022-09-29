Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-29 pm EDT
29225.61 PTS   -1.54%
After hours
 0.00%
29225.61 PTS
04:42pUS Securities Held Outright by Fed Decline as of Wednesday Compared with Previous Week
MT
04:37p'Pick-your-poison': Wall Street sell-off resumes
RE
04:36pUS Stocks Slump Thursday, Yields Soar as Fed Officials Reiterate Resolve to Lower Inflation
MT
DJIA Falls 1.54% to 29225.61 -- Data Talk

09/29/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 458.13 points or 1.54% today to 29225.61


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 20.58% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.35% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 6.29% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 20.58% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 0.31% from its 52-week low of 29134.99 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 13.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.58% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 0.31% from its 2022 closing low of 29134.99 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 7112.69 points or 19.57%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1630ET

Heatmap :