  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  Dow Jones Industrial
  News
  Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-11-02 pm EDT
32147.76 PTS   -1.55%
After hours
+0.11%
32183.71 PTS
04:34pDJIA Falls 1.55% to 32147.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:32pFed's Fourth Straight Big Rate-Hike Sends US Stocks Sharply Lower Wednesday
MT
03:55pFed Delivers Another Big Rate Hike, Driving US Stocks Lower Ahead of Close
MT
DJIA Falls 1.55% to 32147.76 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 505.44 points or 1.55% today to 32147.76


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 714.04 points or 2.17% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Off 12.64% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.99% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.08% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 12.64% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 11.91% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 11.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.64% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 11.91% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 4190.54 points or 11.53%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1633ET

04:34pDJIA Falls 1.55% to 32147.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:32pFed's Fourth Straight Big Rate-Hike Sends US Stocks Sharply Lower Wednesday
MT
03:55pFed Delivers Another Big Rate Hike, Driving US Stocks Lower Ahead of Close
MT
03:40pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Increases 0.8%, Led by Coal, Nonmetallic Minerals
MT
03:35pUS ECONOMICS: Data to Show Slowing in Services Sector of US Economy
MT
03:33pTop Cryptocurrencies Decline Following US Fed Rate Hike; Bitcoin Holds Above $20,000
MT
03:29pFed's Powell: 'Soft landing' chances have narrowed
RE
02:54p'Very Premature' to Discuss Pausing Rate Increases, Fed Chair Powell Says
MT
02:44pFed Chair Powell Says Believes FOMC Has Not Overtightened or Moved Too Fast on Rate Inc..
MT
02:42pStill 'Some Ground to Cover' to Get Rates to Level Where FOMC Could Pause Tightening, F..
MT
04:33pAmerican Express Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pCisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
PR
04:12pUNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
04:02pQualcomm forecasts earnings below estimates as smartphone market weakens
RE
03:48pProblem-plagued Boeing sets ambitious turnaround targets
AQ
01:26pBoeing CEO Comments no New Jetliner Arriving This Decade
MT
01:14pBoeing Chief Executive Anticipates Hitting Mid-Decade Figures Without China Deliveries
MT
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
BOEING 149.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.44%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 37.66 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.78%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 349.79 Delayed Quote.0.35%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 220.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.25%
NIKE, INC. 90.3 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
APPLE INC. 144.785 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.89%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 101.82 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 150.01 Delayed Quote.-6.14%