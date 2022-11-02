DJIA Falls 1.55% to 32147.76 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 505.44 points or 1.55% today to 32147.76

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 714.04 points or 2.17% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Off 12.64% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.99% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.08% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 12.64% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 11.91% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 11.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.64% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 11.91% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 4190.54 points or 11.53%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

11-02-22 1633ET