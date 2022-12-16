Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-16 pm EST
32920.46 PTS   -0.85%
After hours
 0.00%
32920.46 PTS
04:31pDJIA Falls 1.66% This Week to 32920.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pMounting Recession Concerns Weigh on Equities
MT
04:27pUS Oil Rig Count Drops by Five This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Falls 1.66% This Week to 32920.46 -- Data Talk

12/16/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 556.00 points or 1.66% this week to 32920.46


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1509.42 points or 4.38% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Today it is down 281.76 points or 0.85%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1188.18 points or 3.48% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point decline since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 10.54% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 19.80% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.55% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 10.54% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.60% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 6.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.54% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.60% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.83%

--Year-to-date it is down 3417.84 points or 9.41%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1630ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:31pDJIA Falls 1.66% This Week to 32920.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pMounting Recession Concerns Weigh on Equities
MT
04:27pUS Oil Rig Count Drops by Five This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04:17pWall Street ends lower for third straight day as recession worries rise
RE
04:00pWall Street ends lower for third straight day as recession worries rise
RE
03:46pMounting Recession Concerns Drag Equities Lower
MT
02:46pMonthly Mortgage Payments Ease For First Time Since July as Rates, Home Prices Tick Dow..
MT
02:44pWall Street's slump continues as recession fears mount
RE
02:33pWorld stocks fall as European shares post weekly loss
RE
02:00pPrivate-Sector Contraction Deepens in December on Weak Demand, S&P Global Survey Shows
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:17pCisco Systems, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:10pConsumer Staples Fundamentals Stay Solid, Moderating Inflation Likely to Drive Flat or ..
MT
12:46pWalt Disney Co.'s New Avatar Installment Makes $17 Million in Previews
MT
12:16pChevron in Talks to Develop Oil Block in Cameroon
DJ
11:02aNew Intel oneAPI 2023 Tools Maximize Value of Upcoming Intel Hardware
BU
10:38aTigress Cuts Verizon Communications PT to $64 From $68, Cites Weak Shares After Multiye..
MT
10:26aBoeing Closes in on Deal to Sell 200 Max Jets to Air India
MT
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CATERPILLAR INC. 232.72 Delayed Quote.0.89%
DOW INC. 49.8 Delayed Quote.0.55%
AMGEN INC. 267.41 Delayed Quote.0.48%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 530.13 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.46%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 209.74 Delayed Quote.0.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 244.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.72%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 37.12 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.72%
NIKE, INC. 106.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.85%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 266.12 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 146.3 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR