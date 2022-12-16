DJIA Falls 1.66% This Week to 32920.46 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 556.00 points or 1.66% this week to 32920.46

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1509.42 points or 4.38% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Today it is down 281.76 points or 0.85%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1188.18 points or 3.48% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point decline since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 10.54% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 19.80% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.55% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 10.54% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.60% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 6.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.54% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.60% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.83%

--Year-to-date it is down 3417.84 points or 9.41%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

