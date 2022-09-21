Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-21 pm EDT
30183.78 PTS   -1.70%
After hours
 0.00%
30183.78 PTS
US Stocks Drop as FOMC Raises Fund Rate by 75 Basis Points
MT
DJIA Falls 1.70% to 30183.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
Stocks gyrate, dollar gains as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
DJIA Falls 1.70% to 30183.78 -- Data Talk

09/21/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 522.45 points or 1.70% today to 30183.78


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 835.90 points or 2.69% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 17.98% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 62.35% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 9.84% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 3.22% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Off 17.98% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 0.99% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 11.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.98% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 0.99% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.21%

--Year-to-date it is down 6154.52 points or 16.94%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1630ET

WALMART INC. 134.77 Delayed Quote.0.91%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 243.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.33%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 275 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.30%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 165 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.02%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 39.52 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.64%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 41.38 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.82%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 112.49 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 148.71 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
CATERPILLAR INC. 171.95 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
Heatmap :