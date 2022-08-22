DJIA Falls 1.91% to 33063.61 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 643.13 points or 1.91% today to 33063.61

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 935.43 points or 2.75% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.15% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 77.84% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 20.32% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.01% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 10.15% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.62% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 6.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.15% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.62% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is down 3274.69 points or 9.01%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1632ET