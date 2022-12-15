DJIA Falls 2.25% to 33202.22 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 764.13 points or 2.25% today to 33202.22

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 906.42 points or 2.66% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 9.78% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 20.82% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.46% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 9.78% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.58% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.78% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.58% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 3136.08 points or 8.63%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1630ET