Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-15 pm EST
33202.22 PTS   -2.25%
After hours
 0.00%
33202.22 PTS
04:36pStocks slump, greenback gains as central banks continue inflation battle
RE
04:31pDJIA Falls 2.25% to 33202.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pRecession Fears, Weak Retail Spending Weigh on Equities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Falls 2.25% to 33202.22 -- Data Talk

12/15/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 764.13 points or 2.25% today to 33202.22


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 906.42 points or 2.66% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 9.78% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 20.82% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.46% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 9.78% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.58% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.78% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.58% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 3136.08 points or 8.63%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1630ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:36pStocks slump, greenback gains as central banks continue inflation battle
RE
04:31pDJIA Falls 2.25% to 33202.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pRecession Fears, Weak Retail Spending Weigh on Equities
MT
04:16pWall Street slumps as Fed heightens recession fears
RE
04:16pMajority of US Manufacturing, Services Industries Likely to See Revenue Gains in 2023, ..
MT
04:00pWall Street slumps as Fed heightens recession fears
RE
03:48pRecession Fears, Weak Retail Spending Drag Equities Lower
MT
02:29pWall Street tumbles as Fed sparks recession fears
RE
01:48pIndustrial Production Posts Surprise Drop in November on Mining, Manufacturing Declines
MT
01:30pStocks slide but dollar gains as central banks continue inflation battle
RE
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:32pChevron Invests in Carbon Capture and Removal Technology Company, Svante
BU
04:27pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:18pJpmorgan Chase & Co : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pInsider Sell: Caterpillar
MT
02:28pHoneywell International Gets Court Approval For $1.33 Billion Settlement Deal with Asbe..
MT
12:14pWall Street falls sharply on angst over hawkish Fed
RE
12:04pAmerican Express Co : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 37.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.45%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 90.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.53%
DOW INC. 49.53 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
INTEL CORPORATION 27.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.93%
APPLE INC. 136.305 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.82%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 142.36 Delayed Quote.-5.00%