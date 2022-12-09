DJIA Falls 2.77% This Week to 33476.46 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 953.42 points or 2.77% this week to 33476.46
--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022
--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022
--Snaps a two-week winning streak
--Today it is down 305.02 points or 0.90%
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Off 9.03% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 21.82% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 7.34% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
--Off 9.03% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 16.54% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 6.93% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.03% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 16.54% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 3.22%
--Year-to-date it is down 2861.84 points or 7.88%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-09-22 1630ET