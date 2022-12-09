Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-09 pm EST
33476.46 PTS   -0.90%
After hours
 0.00%
33476.46 PTS
Weekly market update : Waiting for Jay
MS
Stocks fall, yields rise as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
US Oil Rig Count Decreases by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
DJIA Falls 2.77% This Week to 33476.46 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 04:31pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 953.42 points or 2.77% this week to 33476.46


--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is down 305.02 points or 0.90%

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 9.03% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 21.82% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.34% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 9.03% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.54% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 6.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.03% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.54% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 2861.84 points or 7.88%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1630ET

