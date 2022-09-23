Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-23 pm EDT
29590.41 PTS   -1.62%
After hours
 0.00%
29590.41 PTS
04:50pDow Plunges to New 2022 Low But Narrowly Avoids Bear-Market Label
MT
04:48pFinancial Shares Tumble Amid Recession Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:43pS&P 500 Posts 4.6% Weekly Drop Amid Rate Increases, Growth Worries; Energy, Consumer Discretionary Lead Broad Slide
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Falls 4.00% This Week to 29590.41 -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 1232.01 points or 4.00% this week to 29590.41


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 2561.30 points or 7.97% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 486.27 points or 1.62%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1429.27 points or 4.61% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 19.59% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 59.16% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 7.68% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 5.12% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

--Off 19.59% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 14.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.59% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 6747.89 points or 18.57%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1631ET

Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 270.94 Delayed Quote.0.67%
WALMART INC. 130.06 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 301.97 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
CATERPILLAR INC. 164.24 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
THE BOEING COMPANY 131.26 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 144.77 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
Heatmap :