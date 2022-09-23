DJIA Falls 4.00% This Week to 29590.41 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 1232.01 points or 4.00% this week to 29590.41

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 2561.30 points or 7.97% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 486.27 points or 1.62%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1429.27 points or 4.61% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 19.59% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 59.16% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 7.68% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 5.12% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

--Off 19.59% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 14.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.59% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 6747.89 points or 18.57%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1631ET