DJIA Falls 4.22% This Week to 32283.40 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 1423.34 points or 4.22% this week to 32283.40

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1477.65 points or 4.38% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 1008.38 points or 3.03%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 12.27% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 73.64% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 17.48% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.51% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 12.27% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 8.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.27% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 4054.90 points or 11.16%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

