    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-08-26 pm EDT
32283.40 PTS   -3.03%
After hours
 0.00%
32283.40 PTS
DJIA Falls 4.22% This Week to 32283.40 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 1423.34 points or 4.22% this week to 32283.40


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1477.65 points or 4.38% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 1008.38 points or 3.03%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 12.27% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 73.64% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 17.48% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.51% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 12.27% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 8.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.27% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 4054.90 points or 11.16%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1631ET

MERCK & CO., INC. 90.895 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.69%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 36.87 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.19%
APPLE INC. 163.03 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.12%
INTEL CORPORATION 33.37 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.36%
NIKE, INC. 108.18 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.45%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 165.23 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
3M COMPANY 129.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.50%
Heatmap :