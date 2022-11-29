DJIA Rises 0.01% to 33852.53 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 3.07 points or 0.01% today to 33852.53

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 8.01% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.19% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.54% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 8.01% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.85% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept 30, 2022

--Down 1.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.01% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.85% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.42%

--Year-to-date it is down 2485.77 points or 6.84%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1631ET