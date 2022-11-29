Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-11-29 pm EST
33852.53 PTS   +0.01%
After hours
 0.00%
33852.53 PTS
04:36pRising Inflation Expectations Weigh on Markets
MT
04:32pDJIA Rises 0.01% to 33852.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:18pS&P 500 ends down as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
DJIA Rises 0.01% to 33852.53 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 04:32pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 3.07 points or 0.01% today to 33852.53


--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 8.01% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.19% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.54% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 8.01% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.85% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept 30, 2022

--Down 1.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.01% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.85% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.42%

--Year-to-date it is down 2485.77 points or 6.84%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1631ET

Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 154.42 Delayed Quote.2.35%
DOW INC. 50.65 Delayed Quote.2.32%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 136.56 Delayed Quote.1.64%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 181.03 Delayed Quote.1.50%
BOEING 174.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.38%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 315.96 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 151.68 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
VISA, INC. 207.095 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.97%
APPLE INC. 141.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.05%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 143.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.07%