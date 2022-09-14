DJIA Rises 0.10% to 31135.09 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 30.12 points or 0.10% today to 31135.09
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Off 15.39% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 67.47% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020
--Up 13.30% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Off 0.17% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Off 15.39% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 4.17% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Down 10.57% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.39% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 4.17% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.19%
--Year-to-date it is down 5203.21 points or 14.32%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-14-22 1629ET