  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  21:20 14/09/2022 BST
31135.09 PTS   +0.10%
After hours
 0.00%
31135.09 PTS
09:38pUS Stocks Eke Out Gains in Choppy Wednesday Trade
MT
09:30pDJIA Rises 0.10% to 31135.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:36pUS ECONOMICS : August Retail Sales Expected to Slip
MT
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Rises 0.10% to 31135.09 -- Data Talk

09/14/2022 | 09:30pm BST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 30.12 points or 0.10% today to 31135.09


--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 15.39% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 67.47% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 13.30% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.17% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 15.39% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 4.17% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 10.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.39% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 4.17% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 5203.21 points or 14.32%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1629ET

09:38pUS Stocks Eke Out Gains in Choppy Wednesday Trade
MT
09:30pDJIA Rises 0.10% to 31135.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:36pUS ECONOMICS : August Retail Sales Expected to Slip
MT
08:33pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Falls 0.9%, Led by Metallic Ores, Coal
MT
08:10pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Lower; Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000
MT
07:58pAugust US Retail Sales Expected to Fall by 0.1%, Ex-Auto Sales Seen Flat on Gasoline Dr..
MT
07:56pAugust US Industrial Production Expected to Hold Steady, Manufacturing Forecasted to Fa..
MT
07:54pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Sept. 14
MT
07:04pUnion Rail Workers Vote to Strike After Rejecting Tentative Agreement
MT
06:53pTop Midday Decliners
MT
09:21pNIKE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of..
AQ
09:20pJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57pJohnson & Johnson Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted Operational Sales, Earnings Outlook; Unveils ..
MT
08:32pAPPLE INC : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
07:40pApple Attracts Stronger-Than-Expected Early iPhone 14 Demand Amid Spending Concerns, Mo..
MT
07:26pMcDonald's to Set up New Speedee Labs Facility Within Chicago Headquarters
MT
07:10pCaterpillar Wins Catfight Over Feline Trademark At The EUIPO
AQ
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
CHEVRON CORPORATION 163.27 Delayed Quote.2.42%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 164.18 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.77%
MERCK & CO., INC. 86.95 Delayed Quote.1.59%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 160.28 Delayed Quote.1.38%
NIKE, INC. 107 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.21%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 509.77 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 41.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.15%
DOW INC. 47.07 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
3M COMPANY 117.53 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 179.97 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
Heatmap :