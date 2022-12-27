Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:56 2022-12-27 pm EST
33241.56 PTS   +0.11%
After hours
 0.00%
33241.56 PTS
05:15pWall St stocks fall, bond yields rise as China drops quarantine rule
05:15pEquity Markets Mixed as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
04:32pDJIA Rises 0.11% to 33241.56 -- Data Talk
DJIA Rises 0.11% to 33241.56 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 04:32pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 37.63 points or 0.11% today to 33241.56


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 214.07 points or 0.65% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 9.67% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 20.97% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.58% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 9.67% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.72% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 8.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.67% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.72% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 3096.74 points or 8.52%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1631ET

Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 39.25 Delayed Quote.2.19%
CATERPILLAR INC. 243.14 Delayed Quote.1.36%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 179.63 Delayed Quote.1.26%
NIKE, INC. 117.56 Delayed Quote.1.13%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 130.66 Delayed Quote.0.94%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 236.96 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 38.31 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 341.97 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
APPLE INC. 130.03 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 86.37 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
