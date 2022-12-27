DJIA Rises 0.11% to 33241.56 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 37.63 points or 0.11% today to 33241.56

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 214.07 points or 0.65% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 9.67% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 20.97% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.58% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 9.67% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.72% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 8.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.67% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.72% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 3096.74 points or 8.52%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1631ET