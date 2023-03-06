DJIA Rises 0.12% to 33431.44 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 40.47 points or 0.12% today to 33431.44

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 774.74 points or 2.37% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.15% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 21.66% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.19% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Off 5.28% from its 52-week high of 35294.19 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 16.38% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.54% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 2.37% from its 2023 closing low of 32656.70 hit Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 284.19 points or 0.86%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

