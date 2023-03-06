Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-03-06 pm EST
33431.44 PTS   +0.12%
After hours
 0.00%
33431.44 PTS
04:59pFactory Order Data Drive Equities Mostly Higher
MT
04:54pS&P 500 barely gains ahead of Powell testimony, jobs report
RE
04:43pS&P 500 ekes out gain, Treasury yields turn higher on eve of Powell testimony
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Rises 0.12% to 33431.44 -- Data Talk

03/06/2023 | 04:34pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 40.47 points or 0.12% today to 33431.44


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 774.74 points or 2.37% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.15% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 21.66% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.19% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Off 5.28% from its 52-week high of 35294.19 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 16.38% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.54% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 2.37% from its 2023 closing low of 32656.70 hit Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 284.19 points or 0.86%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1633ET

04:54pS&P 500 barely gains ahead of Powell testimony, jobs report
RE
04:53pWalmart Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pGoldman Sachs Group Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-..
AQ
04:32pFactory Orders Report Helps Drive Equities Mostly Higher
MT
04:29pInsider Sell: American Express
MT
04:25pMerck's Phase 2b Study of MK-0616 Showed Significant Reduction of Bad Cholesterol in Ad..
MT
04:07pS&P 500 ends slightly higher ahead of Powell testimony, upcoming data
RE
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MERCK & CO., INC. 110.88 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.74%
APPLE INC. 153.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.71%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 143.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.53%
VISA, INC. 226.75 Delayed Quote.1.33%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 155.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.25%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 100.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.64%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 183.8 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
3M COMPANY 109.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.49%
DOW INC. 57.11 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 34.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.30%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares