DJIA Rises 0.17% to 33592.92 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 56.22 points or 0.17% today to 33592.92

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.71% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.24% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.71% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 8.71% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.94% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.71% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.94% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 2745.38 points or 7.56%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

