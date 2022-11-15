Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-11-15 pm EST
33592.92 PTS   +0.17%
After hours
 0.00%
33592.92 PTS
04:42pHousehold Debt Jumps by $351 Billion on Soaring Mortgage, Credit Card Balances, New York Fed Says
MT
04:33pDJIA Rises 0.17% to 33592.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:57pGlobal Market Volatility to Persist in 2023 Amid High Rates, Inflation as Recession Risks Loom, T. Rowe Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Rises 0.17% to 33592.92 -- Data Talk

11/15/2022 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 56.22 points or 0.17% today to 33592.92


--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.71% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.24% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.71% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 8.71% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.94% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.71% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.94% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 2745.38 points or 7.56%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1632ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:42pHousehold Debt Jumps by $351 Billion on Soaring Mortgage, Credit Card Balances, New Yor..
MT
04:33pDJIA Rises 0.17% to 33592.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:57pGlobal Market Volatility to Persist in 2023 Amid High Rates, Inflation as Recession Ris..
MT
03:28pUS Calendar for Wednesday
MT
03:25pTop Cryptocurrencies Advance; Bitcoin Holds Near $17,000
MT
02:47pOctober US Industrial Production Expected to Post Slower 0.1% Gain
MT
02:45pOctober US Retail Sales Expected to Rise by 1%, Ex-Auto Sales Seen Up 0.5%
MT
02:38pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Nov. 15
MT
02:22pNew York Manufacturing Activity Improves More Than Expected in November
MT
11:14aAtlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic Says Taming Inflation is 'Job Number One'..
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:17pNIKE, Inc. Announces 11 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:15pWalmart, Energizer rise; Bird Global, Getty Images fall
AQ
04:13pHoneywell International : UOP Investor Technology Tour Presentation
PU
04:09pNike Sued for $20.6 million by NFL Player Odell Beckham Jr
MT
02:37pInsider Sell: Coca Cola
MT
02:00pTranscript : Visa Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global FinTech Conference..
CI
01:47pSofter-Than-Expected Producer Price Data Helps Lift Equities
MT
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
WALMART INC. 147.44 Delayed Quote.6.54%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 162.07 Delayed Quote.2.15%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 96.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.99%
NIKE, INC. 106.37 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.90%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 311.93 Delayed Quote.1.63%
CATERPILLAR INC. 234.59 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 37.715 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.55%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 267.84 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 179.5 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 504.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.80%