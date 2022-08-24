Log in
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-08-24 pm EDT
32969.23 PTS   +0.18%
After hours
 0.00%
32969.23 PTS
04:47pUS Stocks Advance With Treasury Yields as July Durable Goods Data Miss Expectations
MT
04:32pDJIA Rises 0.18% to 32969.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:15pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Rises 0.1%, Led by Coal, Grain
MT
DJIA Rises 0.18% to 32969.23 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 59.64 points or 0.18% today to 32969.23


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 10.41% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 77.33% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 19.98% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.71% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 10.41% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.31% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 6.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.41% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.31% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 3369.07 points or 9.27%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1632ET

Heatmap :