DJIA Rises 0.20% to 33875.40 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 66.44 points or 0.20% today to 33875.40

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 17, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 88.78 points or 0.26% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Off 7.95% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022

--Up 23.27% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.62% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 2.07% from its 52-week high of 34589.77 hit Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up 17.93% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.25% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 6.46% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 728.15 points or 2.20%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1631ET