  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-04-24 pm EDT
33875.40 PTS   +0.20%
After hours
 0.00%
33875.40 PTS
04:35pU.S. stocks end mixed, Treasury yields dip with earnings, data on tap
RE
04:32pDJIA Rises 0.20% to 33875.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:00pNasdaq underperforms on worries about tech earnings ahead
RE
Summary 
Summary

DJIA Rises 0.20% to 33875.40 -- Data Talk

04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 66.44 points or 0.20% today to 33875.40


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 17, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 88.78 points or 0.26% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Off 7.95% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022

--Up 23.27% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.62% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 2.07% from its 52-week high of 34589.77 hit Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up 17.93% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.25% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 6.46% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 728.15 points or 2.20%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1631ET

04:35pU.S. stocks end mixed, Treasury yields dip with earnings, data on tap
RE
04:32pDJIA Rises 0.20% to 33875.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:00pNasdaq underperforms on worries about tech earnings ahead
RE
03:59pEquity Markets Seek Direction Ahead of Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Due Later This Week
MT
03:42pTop Cryptocurrencies Struggle for Direction; Bitcoin Holds Above $27,000
MT
03:17pNational Business Activity Growth Holds Steady in March, Chicago Fed Says
MT
03:10pMegacaps weigh on Nasdaq, Treasury yields dip ahead of earnings, data
RE
02:09pAppetite for Equities Mixed Ahead of Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Due Later This Week
MT
01:24pLower Treasury Yields Restrain US Equities as Investors Brace for Heavyweight Technolog..
MT
12:48pEconomic Concerns, Lower Treasury Yields Restrain US Equities
MT
04:35pAppeals court sides with Apple in court battle over fees for apps
AQ
04:28pHoneywell International Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pJohnson & Johnson Announces Launch of Kenvue Inc. IPO Roadshow
BU
03:59pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising Late Monday Afternoon
MT
03:59pEquity Markets Seek Direction Ahead of Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Due Later This Week
MT
03:59pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Monday Trading
MT
03:51pSector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping Late Monday Afternoon
MT
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CATERPILLAR INC. 223.43 Delayed Quote.1.43%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 171.48 Delayed Quote.1.40%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 47.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.36%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 198.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.13%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 488.94 Delayed Quote.1.06%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 37.1 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 281.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.33%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 160.59 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 194.92 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
INTEL CORPORATION 29.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.23%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR
