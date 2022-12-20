DJIA Rises 0.28% to 32849.74 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 92.20 points or 0.28% today to 32849.74

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 10.73% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 19.54% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.33% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 10.73% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.36% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.73% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.36% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 3488.56 points or 9.60%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1629ET