    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-20 pm EST
32849.74 PTS   +0.28%
After hours
 0.00%
32849.74 PTS
04:38pWall Street ends green, dollar dips, Treasury yields rise on BOJ policy shift
RE
04:30pDJIA Rises 0.28% to 32849.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pEquity Markets Snap Four-Day Losing Streak
MT
DJIA Rises 0.28% to 32849.74 -- Data Talk

12/20/2022 | 04:30pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 92.20 points or 0.28% today to 32849.74


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 10.73% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 19.54% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.33% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 10.73% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.36% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.73% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.36% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 3488.56 points or 9.60%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1629ET

04:38pWall Street ends green, dollar dips, Treasury yields rise on BOJ policy shift
RE
04:30pDJIA Rises 0.28% to 32849.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pEquity Markets Snap Four-Day Losing Streak
MT
04:12pUS Economy Expected to 'Struggle' in 2023 First Half But Recession Not Guaranteed, Pant..
MT
04:00pS&P 500 closes slightly higher after four-day sell off
RE
03:51pEquity Markets on Course to Snap Four-Day Losing Streak
MT
03:05pWall Street gains, dollar dips, Treasury yields rise on BOJ policy shift
RE
02:42pWall Street up, regains ground after four-day sell off
RE
02:01pBuilding Permits Sinking to Two-And-a-Half-Year Low Accompanies Move Higher in US Equit..
MT
01:44pHousing Data Signaling Shrinking Construction Pipelines Leaves US Equities Mixed
MT
04:38pNike Fiscal Q2 EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
04:35pNike : Q2FY23 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics
PU
04:25pNike : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:17pNIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
BU
03:51pApple : Major League Soccer announces 2023 season schedule
PU
03:51pWorld Of Opportunity : we're helping meet global liquefied natural gas needs
PU
03:40pSector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Retreating Amid Modest Gains ..
MT
NIKE, INC. 110.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.18%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 245.985 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.30%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 141.28 Delayed Quote.1.74%
BOEING 188.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.65%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 172.67 Delayed Quote.1.64%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 128.45 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 314.84 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
3M COMPANY 120.81 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 148.595 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.20%
INTEL CORPORATION 26.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.29%
Heatmap : ETF components Nomura