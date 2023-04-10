DJIA Rises 0.30% to 33586.52 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 101.23 points or 0.30% today to 33586.52

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 184.14 points or 0.55% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 8.73% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.22% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.69% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 4.48% from its 52-week high of 35160.79 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 16.92% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 2.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.09% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 5.55% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 439.27 points or 1.33%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1631ET