    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-04-10 pm EDT
33586.52 PTS   +0.30%
After hours
 0.00%
33586.52 PTS
04:32pDJIA Rises 0.30% to 33586.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pAppetite for Equities Intact After Friday's Jobs Report
MT
04:20pWall Street ends mixed with inflation data, earnings on tap
RE
DJIA Rises 0.30% to 33586.52 -- Data Talk

04/10/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 101.23 points or 0.30% today to 33586.52


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 184.14 points or 0.55% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 8.73% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.22% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.69% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 4.48% from its 52-week high of 35160.79 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 16.92% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 2.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.09% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 5.55% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 439.27 points or 1.33%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1631ET

04:32pDJIA Rises 0.30% to 33586.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pAppetite for Equities Intact After Friday's Jobs Report
MT
04:20pWall Street ends mixed with inflation data, earnings on tap
RE
04:19pMultifamily Rent Growth Decelerates in First Quarter With Supply, Uncertainty Rising, R..
MT
04:02pWall Street meanders, dollar gains as Fed rate hike seen in May
RE
04:00pWall Street ends mixed with inflation data, earnings on tap
RE
03:52pAppetite for Equities Wanes Following Friday's Jobs Report
MT
03:31pJob Growth Likely to Decelerate Over Coming Months Amid Fed Rate Hikes, Conference Boar..
MT
03:26pTop Cryptocurrencies Advance; Bitcoin Rises Above $29,000
MT
02:40pConsumers' Inflation, Credit Access Expectations Deteriorate in March, New York Fed Say..
MT
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:09pVisa Inc. Elects Pam Murphy to its Board of Directors
BU
04:06pVisa : Elects Pam Murphy to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04:05pVisa Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03:53pGoldman Sachs Group Ordered to Pay $15 Million by US Regulator Over Index-Swap Violatio..
MT
03:41pUs Major Banks Share Results Soon : what can we expect?
AQ
03:23pMcDonald's Set to See Share Upside Driven By Sales Momentum, Key Competitive Advantages..
MT
01:34pBoeing's First-Quarter Results May Miss Views on Lower Widebody, Tanker Profitability, ..
MT
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CATERPILLAR INC. 215.53 Delayed Quote.3.04%
DOW INC. 56.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.84%
3M COMPANY 104.09 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.49%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 287.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.52%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 36.305 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.47%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 289.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.74%
AMGEN INC. 250.9 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 163.16 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.20%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 50.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.30%
APPLE INC. 162.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.53%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR
