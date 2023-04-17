DJIA Rises 0.30% to 33987.18 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 100.71 points or 0.30% today to 33987.18

--Up 15 of the past 20 trading days

--Off 7.64% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.68% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.97% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 3.34% from its 52-week high of 35160.79 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 18.32% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.92% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 6.81% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 839.93 points or 2.53%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

