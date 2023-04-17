Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-04-17 pm EDT
33987.18 PTS   +0.30%
After hours
 0.00%
33987.18 PTS
04:33pDJIA Rises 0.30% to 33987.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pHomebuilder Confidence Helps Lift Equities
MT
04:20pWall St ends higher; investors await earnings, Fed cues
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Rises 0.30% to 33987.18 -- Data Talk

04/17/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 100.71 points or 0.30% today to 33987.18


--Up 15 of the past 20 trading days

--Off 7.64% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.68% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.97% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 3.34% from its 52-week high of 35160.79 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 18.32% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.92% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 6.81% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 839.93 points or 2.53%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1632ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:33pDJIA Rises 0.30% to 33987.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pHomebuilder Confidence Helps Lift Equities
MT
04:20pWall St ends higher; investors await earnings, Fed cues
RE
04:00pWall St edges up; investors await earnings, Fed cues
RE
03:48pHomebuilder Confidence Increases, Boosting Equities
MT
03:34pTop Cryptocurrencies Decline; Bitcoin Falls Below $30,000
MT
02:39pWall St slips as investors await earnings, Fed cues
RE
02:20pStocks weaker as U.S. yields, dollar rise
RE
01:56pAppetite for Equities Wanes as Investors Weigh Latest Economic Data, Earnings
MT
01:24pCommunication Services, Energy Sectors Push US Indexes Lower as Treasury Yields Surge
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:28pFlorida Governor DeSantis Moves to Nullify Reedy Creek Agreement With Disney
MT
03:38pSector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Late Afternoon
MT
03:21pSector Update: Financial
MT
03:10pSouth Africa Competition Regulator Gives Go-Ahead to Microsoft's Proposed Acquisition o..
MT
02:28pMerck : Prepared Remarks
PU
02:01pApple Launches Savings Account in Partnership With Goldman Sachs
MT
01:44pAmerican Express Reports Higher Net Write-Off Rate for US Consumer Card Member Loans in..
MT
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 35.94 Delayed Quote.1.76%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 171.28 Delayed Quote.1.73%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 295.4 Delayed Quote.1.10%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 339.68 Delayed Quote.0.82%
DOW INC. 56.9 Delayed Quote.0.71%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 50.28 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
AMGEN INC. 248.07 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 170.92 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 505.35 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
NIKE, INC. 124.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.35%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer