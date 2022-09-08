DJIA Rises 0.61% to 31774.52 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 193.24 points or 0.61% today to 31774.52

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 629.22 points or 2.02% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Off 13.66% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 70.90% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 15.63% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.88% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Off 13.66% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.31% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 8.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.66% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.31% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.84%

--Year-to-date it is down 4563.78 points or 12.56%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1629ET