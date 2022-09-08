Log in
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-08 pm EDT
31774.52 PTS   +0.61%
After hours
 0.00%
31774.52 PTS
04:45pUS Securities Held Outright by Fed Fall as of Sept. 7 Compared with Previous Week
MT
04:33pUS Securities Held Outright by Federal Reserve Fall by $4.23 Billion as of Sept. 7 from Previous Wednesday
MT
04:30pDJIA Rises 0.61% to 31774.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJIA Rises 0.61% to 31774.52 -- Data Talk

09/08/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 193.24 points or 0.61% today to 31774.52


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 629.22 points or 2.02% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Off 13.66% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 70.90% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 15.63% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.88% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Off 13.66% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.31% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 8.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.66% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.31% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.84%

--Year-to-date it is down 4563.78 points or 12.56%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1629ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:45pUS Securities Held Outright by Fed Fall as of Sept. 7 Compared with Previous Week
MT
04:33pUS Securities Held Outright by Federal Reserve Fall by $4.23 Billion as of Sept. 7 from..
MT
04:30pDJIA Rises 0.61% to 31774.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:17pUS Stocks Advance Thursday Despite Fed Chief Powell's Comments Indicating More Rate Hik..
MT
03:55pGoldman Sachs Raises Its US Fed Forecast for 75 Basis Point Rate Hike in September
MT
03:54pAuto Dealer Sentiment Declines for Fifth Straight Quarter Amid Concerns About Economy, ..
MT
03:31pMost Small Business Owners Plan Price Hikes as Inflationary Pressure Mounts, PNC Survey..
MT
03:15pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for September 8
MT
03:13pTop Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Advances Above $19,000
MT
03:09pJuly US Consumer Credit Posts Smaller-Than-Expected Increase
MT
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:52pCISCO SYSTEMS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
04:47pCATERPILLAR INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pBOEING : Leadership Message on the Passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
PU
04:04pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, ..
AQ
04:01pAmgen announces webcast of 2022 morgan stanley global healthcare conference
PR
02:42pJPMorgan Considers Buying Stake in Fintech Startup Yapily
MT
02:23pStarlink had talks with Apple over satellite messaging feature - Musk
RE
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 156.9 Delayed Quote.2.36%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 167.13 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.87%
DOW INC. 49.76 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.61%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 335.38 Delayed Quote.1.46%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 117.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.38%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 35.96 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 187.82 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
APPLE INC. 154.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.96%
3M COMPANY 118.745 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.50%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 110.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.72%
Heatmap :