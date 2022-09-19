Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-19 pm EDT
31019.68 PTS   +0.64%
After hours
 0.00%
31019.68 PTS
04:37pDJIA Rises 0.64% to 31019.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:21pTop Cryptocurrencies Dip; Bitcoin Trades Around $19,000 Level
MT
03:08pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Sept. 19
MT
DJIA Rises 0.64% to 31019.68 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197.26 points or 0.64% today to 31019.68


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 15.71% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 66.84% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 12.88% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.54% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 15.71% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 3.78% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 8.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.71% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 3.78% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 5318.62 points or 14.64%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1636ET

Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
APPLE INC. 154.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.57%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 280.42 Delayed Quote.1.61%
NIKE, INC. 105.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.57%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 155.36 Delayed Quote.1.49%
CATERPILLAR INC. 182.11 Delayed Quote.1.47%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 167.365 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.14%
AMGEN INC. 230.76 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 137.99 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
THE BOEING COMPANY 143 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.89%
MERCK & CO., INC. 86.64 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
Heatmap :