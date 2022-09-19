DJIA Rises 0.64% to 31019.68 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197.26 points or 0.64% today to 31019.68
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Off 15.71% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 66.84% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020
--Up 12.88% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Off 0.54% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Off 15.71% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 3.78% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Down 8.69% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.71% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 3.78% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.56%
--Year-to-date it is down 5318.62 points or 14.64%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
09-19-22 1636ET