DJIA Rises 0.71% to 34152.01 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 239.57 points or 0.71% today to 34152.01

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 1377.60 points or 4.20% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, May 27, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 7.19% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 83.69% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 24.28% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 9.50% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 7.19% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.26% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 3.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.19% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.26% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.98%

--Year-to-date it is down 2186.29 points or 6.02%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1634ET