DJIA Rises 0.76% to 33629.56 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 254.07 points or 0.76% today to 33629.56

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 585.00 points or 1.77% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Off 8.61% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.38% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.83% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 5.98% from its 52-week high of 35768.06 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 17.07% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 2.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.96% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 2.12% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 482.31 points or 1.46%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1632ET