  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-01-23 pm EST
33629.56 PTS   +0.76%
After hours
 0.00%
33629.56 PTS
04:29pFed Downshift Bets Buoy Equities
MT
04:20pWall Street extends rally, powered by tech bounce
RE
04:00pWall Street rallies to higher close, fueled by tech bounce
RE
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Rises 0.76% to 33629.56 -- Data Talk

01/23/2023 | 04:33pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 254.07 points or 0.76% today to 33629.56


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 585.00 points or 1.77% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Off 8.61% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.38% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.83% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 5.98% from its 52-week high of 35768.06 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 17.07% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 2.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.96% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 2.12% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 482.31 points or 1.46%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1632ET

04:29pFed Downshift Bets Buoy Equities
MT
04:20pWall Street extends rally, powered by tech bounce
RE
04:00pWall Street rallies to higher close, fueled by tech bounce
RE
03:47pStocks, euro gain amid divergent Fed, ECB rate hike outlooks
RE
03:45pFed Downshift Bets Drive Equities Higher
MT
03:42pHomebuilders' Annual Orders Likely to be 'Negative Across the Board,' Wedbush Says
MT
02:26pWall Street surges, powered by tech rebound
RE
02:10pFed Downshift Bets Lift Equities
MT
01:26pNear Certainty of Slowdown in Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes in February Lifts US Equities
MT
01:13pWall Street extends gains as chipmakers lead tech shares higher
RE
04:35pIntel Appoints Frank Yeary New Independent Chair of Board
DJ
04:27pSpotify, Salesforce.com, Ford rise; Xylem falls
AQ
04:27pHow major US stock indexes fared Monday 1/23/2023
AQ
04:16pIntel names Frank Yeary new independent chair
RE
04:12pIntel Board of Directors Appoints Frank D. Yeary as New Independent Chair
BU
04:10pWall Street rises as Fed rate move nears, earnings ramp up
AQ
03:34pApple's Fiscal Q1 Results Set to be Below Consensus Due to Softer iPhone Softness, Chin..
MT
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings
INTEL CORPORATION 30.235 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.47%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 155.87 Delayed Quote.3.05%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 48.205 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.05%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 322.88 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.50%
APPLE INC. 141.145 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.38%
VISA, INC. 224.18 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 484.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.42%
AMGEN INC. 262.04 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.46%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 141.05 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR