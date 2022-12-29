DJIA Rises 1.05% to 33220.80 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 345.09 points or 1.05% today to 33220.80

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 9.73% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 20.89% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.52% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 9.73% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.65% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept 30, 2022

--Down 8.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.73% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.65% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 3117.50 points or 8.58%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1630ET