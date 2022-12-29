Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  Dow Jones Industrial
  News
  Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-29 pm EST
33220.80 PTS   +1.05%
After hours
 0.00%
33220.80 PTS
04:31pDJIA Rises 1.05% to 33220.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:26pJobless Claims Report Provides Boost to Equities
MT
04:25pWall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
DJIA Rises 1.05% to 33220.80 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 04:31pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 345.09 points or 1.05% today to 33220.80


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 9.73% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 20.89% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.52% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 9.73% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.65% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept 30, 2022

--Down 8.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.73% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.65% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 3117.50 points or 8.58%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1630ET

Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 87.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.96%
INTEL CORPORATION 26.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.88%
APPLE INC. 129.485 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.73%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 131.235 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.15%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 146.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.97%
MERCK & CO., INC. 110.82 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 37.47 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
Heatmap : ETF components Nomura