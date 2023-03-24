DJIA Rises 1.18% This Week to 32237.53 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 375.55 points or 1.18% this week to 32237.53

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is up 132.28 points or 0.41%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 207.42 points or 0.65% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 12.40% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.31% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.36% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 8.66% from its 52-week high of 35294.19 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.23% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.02% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 1.31% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.28%

--Year-to-date it is down 909.72 points or 2.74%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1632ET