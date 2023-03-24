Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  05:02:55 2023-03-24 pm EDT
32237.53 PTS   +0.41%
After hours
 0.00%
32237.53 PTS
04:38pGerman Chancellor's Assurance About Deutsche Bank Helps Lift US Equities
MT
04:38pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04:33pDJIA Rises 1.18% This Week to 32237.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Rises 1.18% This Week to 32237.53 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 375.55 points or 1.18% this week to 32237.53


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is up 132.28 points or 0.41%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 207.42 points or 0.65% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 12.40% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.31% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.36% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 8.66% from its 52-week high of 35294.19 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.23% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.02% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 1.31% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.28%

--Year-to-date it is down 909.72 points or 2.74%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1632ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:32pWall Street ends volatile week higher as Fed officials ease bank fears
RE
04:00pUS STOCKS-Wall Street ends green as Fed officials soothe bank jitters
RE
03:51pGerman Chancellor's Assurance About Deutsche Bank Helps US Equities Move Higher
MT
03:51pCorporate Spending Outlook Faces Added Pressure Amid Recent Banking Turmoil, Goldman Sa..
MT
03:15pTop Cryptocurrencies Fall; Bitcoin Hovers Around $28,000
MT
02:39pWall Street recovers as Fed officials calm bank fears
RE
02:08pDeutsche Bank Stock Slide Keeps US Investors on Edge
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
05:12pInsider Sell: Walmart
MT
05:11pWalmart Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:17pMicrosoft's Acquisition of Activision Closer to Completion After UK Competition Watchdo..
MT
02:22pTrending: U.K. Regulator Narrows Focus of Probe Into Microsoft's Activision Pur..
DJ
02:08pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:18pMicrosoft's $69 Billion Proposed Activision Deal Won't Harm Gaming Console Competition ..
MT
11:32aCaregility Appoints Paul Oliver as Chief Revenue Officer amid Rapid Growth in Virtual C..
AQ
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AMGEN INC. 238.03 Delayed Quote.2.11%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 60.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.68%
DOW INC. 52.42 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.49%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 190.06 Delayed Quote.1.40%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 124.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.31%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 312.57 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
CATERPILLAR INC. 217.01 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 124.91 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 94.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.78%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 159.78 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR
