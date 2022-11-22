DJIA Rises 1.18% to 34098.10 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 397.82 points or 1.18% today to 34098.10

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.34% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 24.08% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 9.33% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 7.34% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 18.70% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.34% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 18.70% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 2240.20 points or 6.16%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1631ET