    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-11-22 pm EST
34098.10 PTS   +1.18%
After hours
 0.00%
34098.10 PTS
03:49pGlobal Economy Seen Slowing Further in 2023 Amid 'Serious Headwinds' From Russia-Ukraine War, OECD Says
MT
03:45pUS Economic Calendar for Wednesday
MT
03:34pTop Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Trades Above $16,000
MT
DJIA Rises 1.18% to 34098.10 -- Data Talk

11/22/2022 | 04:32pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 397.82 points or 1.18% today to 34098.10


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.34% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 24.08% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 9.33% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 7.34% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 18.70% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.34% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 18.70% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 2240.20 points or 6.16%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1631ET

03:49pGlobal Economy Seen Slowing Further in 2023 Amid 'Serious Headwinds' From Russia-Ukrain..
MT
03:45pUS Economic Calendar for Wednesday
MT
03:34pTop Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Trades Above $16,000
MT
03:08pInvestor Home Purchases Plunge 30% in Third Quarter, Outpacing Nationwide Average, Redf..
MT
02:55pUS New-Home Sales Expected to Slow Further in October After September Decline
MT
02:48pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Nov. 22
MT
01:44pMid-Atlantic Manufacturing Activity Improves Less Than Projected in November
MT
01:26pIran starts enriching uranium to 60% purity at Fordow plant
RE
01:20pUS 7-Year Auction High Yield Declines From Previous Month, Demand Dips
MT
01:05pUS 7-Year High Yield 3.89% vs 4.027% Previous; Bid/Cover 2.33 vs 2.43 Previous
MT
04:31pIntel : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
04:23pUnitedhealth Group Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
04:19pIntel Corp : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04:18pUnitedHealth Group to Host 2022 Investor Conference
BU
04:16pNIKE, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call
BU
04:13pInsider Sell: Travelers Companies
MT
04:00pRetailer, energy boost helps Wall Street rally
RE
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 392.515 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.24%
INTEL CORPORATION 29.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.13%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 41.79 Delayed Quote.2.96%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 185.89 Delayed Quote.2.57%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 324.88 Delayed Quote.2.56%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 175.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.14%
BOEING 172.43 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.29%
AMGEN INC. 287.05 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 97.01 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.58%