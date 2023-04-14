Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-04-14 pm EDT
33886.47 PTS   -0.42%
After hours
 0.00%
33886.47 PTS
04:50pDollar, yields gain as likelihood of Fed rate hike rises
RE
04:35pFed Governor's Hawkish Remarks Weigh on Equities
MT
04:32pDJIA Rises 1.20% This Week to 33886.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJIA Rises 1.20% This Week to 33886.47 -- Data Talk

04/14/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 401.18 points or 1.20% this week to 33886.47


--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 2024.49 points or 6.35% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point gain since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022

--Largest four-week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Today it is down 143.22 points or 0.42%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.92% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.31% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.65% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 3.62% from its 52-week high of 35160.79 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 17.97% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.21% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 6.50% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 739.22 points or 2.23%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1631ET

04:41pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:35pFed Governor's Hawkish Remarks Weigh on Equities
MT
04:19pJPMorgan Chase, BlackRock rise; Boeing, Lucid Group fall
AQ
04:08pStocks slip as rate worries overshadow big bank profits
AQ
03:44pApple Reportedly Testing New Mac Laptops
MT
03:44pWalmart US Chief Merchandising Officer to Step Down in May
MT
03:39pProfits at big US banks show few signs of industry distress
AQ
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 138.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.37%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 336.92 Delayed Quote.1.44%
CATERPILLAR INC. 223.68 Delayed Quote.0.91%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 173.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.82%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 163.22 Delayed Quote.0.57%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 286.545 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.14%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 35.32 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 511.79 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 168.37 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
BOEING 202.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.39%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR
