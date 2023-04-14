DJIA Rises 1.20% This Week to 33886.47 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 401.18 points or 1.20% this week to 33886.47

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 2024.49 points or 6.35% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point gain since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022

--Largest four-week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Today it is down 143.22 points or 0.42%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.92% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.31% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.65% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 3.62% from its 52-week high of 35160.79 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 17.97% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.21% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 6.50% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 739.22 points or 2.23%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1631ET