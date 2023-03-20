DJIA Rises 1.20% to 32244.58 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 382.60 points or 1.20% today to 32244.58

--Largest one-day point gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.38% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.34% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.39% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 8.64% from its 52-week high of 35294.19 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.25% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 6.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.00% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 1.34% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 902.67 points or 2.72%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1630ET