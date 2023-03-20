Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-03-20 pm EDT
32244.58 PTS   +1.20%
After hours
+0.04%
32256.87 PTS
Wall St ends higher as bank contagion fears ease, Fed eyed
RE
UBS-Credit Suisse Deal Helps Boost US Equity Markets
MT
DJIA Rises 1.20% to 32244.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJIA Rises 1.20% to 32244.58 -- Data Talk

03/20/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 382.60 points or 1.20% today to 32244.58


--Largest one-day point gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.38% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.34% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.39% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 8.64% from its 52-week high of 35294.19 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.25% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 6.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.00% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 1.34% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 902.67 points or 2.72%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1630ET

News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
JPMorgan Can be Sued by Epstein Accusers, Virgin Islands, Federal Judge Reportedly Rule..
MT
Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit
AQ
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Launch New Application Store for Games in 2024
MT
Clear Cloud One Disrupts Financial Management for Entrepreneurs with Game-Changing Clou..
AQ
Boeing Delivers Satellite Platform to Network Provider Viasat
MT
McDonald's, Oatly Group Enter Into Agreement to Offer Oatly Barista at All McCafe Locat..
MT
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Nomination of New Director and Approves 61st Consecutiv..
AQ
More news
