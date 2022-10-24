Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-10-24 pm EDT
31499.62 PTS   +1.34%
After hours
 0.00%
31499.62 PTS
04:39pU.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
RE
04:33pDJIA Rises 1.34% to 31499.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pUS Stocks Close Higher Monday Ahead of Mega-Cap Technology Earnings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Rises 1.34% to 31499.62 -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 417.06 points or 1.34% today to 31499.62


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1166.03 points or 3.84% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 14.40% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.63% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.00% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 14.40% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.66% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 11.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.40% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.66% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 4838.68 points or 13.32%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1632ET

News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
03:37pInsider Sell: Salesforce
MT
02:35pMicrosoft revenue forecast under threat from PC market slump, mighty dollar
RE
02:16pApple Raises Subscription Prices on Music, TV, Apple One
MT
01:58pApple raises prices of Apple Music and Apple TV Plus in Canada
AQ
01:29p365 Retail Markets Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
PR
01:17pApple Hikes Prices of Apple Music, Apple TV+
MT
01:12pApple : IPadOS 16 is available today
PU
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Rankings
AMGEN INC. 261.32 Delayed Quote.3.72%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 283.26 Delayed Quote.2.81%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 57.355 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.49%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 186.9 Delayed Quote.2.24%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 132.69 Delayed Quote.2.15%
BOEING 140.66 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.47%
NIKE, INC. 87.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.76%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 101.22 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.80%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 171.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.97%