DJIA Rises 1.34% to 31499.62 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 417.06 points or 1.34% today to 31499.62

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1166.03 points or 3.84% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 14.40% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.63% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.00% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up 9.66% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 11.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.40% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.66% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 4838.68 points or 13.32%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

