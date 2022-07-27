Log in
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-07-27 pm EDT
32197.59 PTS   +1.37%
After hours
 0.00%
32197.59 PTS
04:30pDJIA Rises 1.37% to 32197.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : 'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow dead at 77, a day after premature announcement
RE
04:00pWall St ends sharply higher after Fed rate hike, Powell comments
RE
DJIA Rises 1.37% to 32197.59 -- Data Talk

07/27/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 436.05 points or 1.37% today to 32197.59


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 12.51% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 73.18% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 17.17% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.24% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 12.51% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 7.72% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 7.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.51% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 7.72% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 4140.71 points or 11.39%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1629ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:30pDJIA Rises 1.37% to 32197.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : 'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow dead at 77, a day after..
RE
04:00pWall St ends sharply higher after Fed rate hike, Powell comments
RE
03:58pUS Stocks Climb as Fed Hikes Rates by 75 Basis Points
MT
03:44pUS Senate Passes Bill to Boost Chip Production
MT
03:44pUS Fed's Rate Hike Unlikely to Do Further Damage to Mortgage Rates, National Associatio..
MT
03:17pFed Chair Powell Says Another 'Unusually Large' Rate Increase May Be Needed at Next FOM..
MT
03:13pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Slides 0.8%, Pulled Down by Metallic Ores, Petroleum
MT
03:08pTop Cryptocurrencies Surge Following US Fed Rate Hike; Bitcoin Heading Towards $23,000
MT
02:56pFed Delivers Second Consecutive 75-Basis-Point Interest-Rate Hike to Tame Inflation
MT
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
03:34pWall St extends strong gains following Fed rate hike, Powell comments
RE
02:34pMajor indexes hold strong gains following Fed rate hike
RE
01:40pPelosi's husband dumps Nvidia stock as House eyes chip bill
RE
01:36pMicrosoft says Austrian firm behind spyware targeting law firms, banks
RE
01:22pWall St rises on Microsoft, Alphabet earnings as Fed decision looms
RE
01:08pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Rally in Wednesday Afternoon Trading
MT
12:54pMicrosoft Calms Street Fears With Strong Cloud Quarter, Healthy Guidance, Wedbush Says
MT
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 180.3 Delayed Quote.5.77%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 266.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.75%
WALMART INC. 128.915 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.69%
NIKE, INC. 109.93 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.50%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 103.5 Delayed Quote.3.73%
MERCK & CO., INC. 91.23 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 62.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.38%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 172.095 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.91%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 158.96 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
3M COMPANY 138.86 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
