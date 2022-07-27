DJIA Rises 1.37% to 32197.59 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 436.05 points or 1.37% today to 32197.59

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 12.51% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 73.18% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 17.17% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.24% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 12.51% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 7.72% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 7.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.51% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 7.72% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 4140.71 points or 11.39%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1629ET