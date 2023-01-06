DJIA Rises 1.46% This Week to 33630.61 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 483.36 points or 1.46% this week to 33630.61
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 25, 2022
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is up 700.53 points or 2.13%
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 8.61% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 22.38% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 7.83% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
--Off 7.33% from its 52-week high of 36290.32 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
--Up 17.08% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 7.18% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 2.13% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 483.36 points or 1.46%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-06-23 1631ET