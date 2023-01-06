Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2023-01-06 pm EST
33630.61 PTS   +2.13%
After hours
 0.00%
33630.61 PTS
04:43pWall St rallies as jobs, services data calm rate hike worries
RE
04:32pDJIA Rises 1.46% This Week to 33630.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pDecember Jobs Report Boosts Equities
MT
Summary 
Summary

DJIA Rises 1.46% This Week to 33630.61 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 04:32pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 483.36 points or 1.46% this week to 33630.61


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 25, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 700.53 points or 2.13%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 8.61% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.38% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.83% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 7.33% from its 52-week high of 36290.32 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 17.08% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.13% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 483.36 points or 1.46%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1631ET

News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:06pVisa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January 26, 2023
BU
04:01pAmgen and biolabs la at the lundquist institute announce nammi therapeutics to receive ..
PR
03:39pMcDonald's Reportedly to Cut Jobs, Plans Reorganization
MT
02:42pMcdonalds Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:40pMcDonald's to Reportedly Add Restaurants, Cut Down ..
MT
02:24pJPMORGAN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
01:33pSector Update: Tech Stocks Led Higher by Large Advance for Chipmakers
MT
More news
