DJIA Rises 1.46% This Week to 33630.61 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 483.36 points or 1.46% this week to 33630.61

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 25, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 700.53 points or 2.13%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 8.61% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.38% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.83% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 7.33% from its 52-week high of 36290.32 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 17.08% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.13% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 483.36 points or 1.46%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1631ET