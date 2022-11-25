DJIA Rises 1.78% This Week to 34347.03 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 601.34 points or 1.78% this week to 34347.03
--Up six of the past eight weeks
--Today it is up 152.97 points or 0.45%
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 646.75 points or 1.92% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 6.66% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 24.99% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 10.13% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022
--Off 6.66% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 19.57% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 1.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.66% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 19.57% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 4.93%
--Year-to-date it is down 1991.27 points or 5.48%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
