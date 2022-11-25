Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  02:47 2022-11-25 pm EST
34369.95 PTS   +0.51%
02:17pNasdaq falls and dollar rises on investor caution
RE
01:39pNasdaq ends down as investors eye Black Friday sales, China infections
RE
01:32pDJIA Rises 1.78% This Week to 34347.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Rises 1.78% This Week to 34347.03 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 01:32pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 601.34 points or 1.78% this week to 34347.03


--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 152.97 points or 0.45%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 646.75 points or 1.92% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 6.66% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 24.99% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 10.13% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 6.66% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 19.57% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.66% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 19.57% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.93%

--Year-to-date it is down 1991.27 points or 5.48%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1331ET

01:28pFed Minutes Boost Hopes of Slowdown in Monetary Policy Tightening, Pushing Dow Higher
MT
01:12pThanksgiving Online Shopping Tops Expectations to Hit $5.29 Billion, Adobe Says
MT
01:09pExpectations of Slower Fed Hikes, Higher Peak Target Rate 'Closely Aligned' With Policy..
MT
01:04pNasdaq down as investors watch Black Friday sales, China infections
RE
01:03pEconomic Calendar for Monday
MT
01:01pFed Minutes Spur Hopes of Slowdown in Monetary Policy Tightening, Boosting Dow
MT
12:36pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed Amid Thin Volume; Bitcoin Trades Above $16,000
MT
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
01:53pFed Downshift Bets Help Drive Weekly Gains for Equities
MT
01:28pFed Minutes Boost Hopes of Slowdown in Monetary Policy Tightening, Pushing Dow Higher
MT
01:10pStocks close mixed on Wall Street; S&P notches weekly gain
AQ
12:11pInflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday
AQ
11:51aStocks waver on Wall Street, still on track for weekly gains
AQ
11:37aNasdaq falls while the dollar, bond yields gain
RE
11:29aNot just fast food; baby comes quickly at Atlanta McDonald's
AQ
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
3M COMPANY 130.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.84%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 326.38 Delayed Quote.1.51%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 536.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.31%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 155.255 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.86%
BOEING 176.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.80%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 183.7 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 48.4 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
INTEL CORPORATION 29.51 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.54%
NIKE, INC. 105.96 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
APPLE INC. 148.405 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.76%