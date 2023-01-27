DJIA Rises 1.81% This Week to 33978.08 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 602.59 points or 1.81% this week to 33978.08

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 28.67 points or 0.08%

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 933.52 points or 2.83% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Off 7.67% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.65% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.94% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 5.00% from its 52-week high of 35768.06 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 18.29% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 2.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.95% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 3.18% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 830.83 points or 2.51%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1631ET