    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-07-22 pm EDT
31899.29 PTS   -0.43%
After hours
 0.00%
31899.29 PTS
04:44pUS Equity and Treasury Closing Levels for Friday
MT
04:41pUS Stocks End Friday Lower as Technology, Communication Services Sectors Lead Declines
MT
04:36pS&P 500 Posts 2.5% Weekly Gain Led by Consumer Discretionary, Materials, Industrials as Earnings Beat Forecasts
MT
Summary 
Summary

DJIA Rises 1.95% This Week to 31899.29 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 611.03 points or 1.95% this week to 31899.29


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 137.61 points or 0.43%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 13.32% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 71.58% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 16.08% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.28% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 13.32% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.73% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 9.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.32% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.73% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 4439.01 points or 12.22%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1634ET

