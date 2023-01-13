DJIA Rises 2.00% This Week to 34302.61 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 672.00 points or 2.00% this week to 34302.61
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 11, 2022
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 1155.36 points or 3.49% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 18, 2022
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up 112.64 points or 0.33%
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 784.96 points or 2.34% over the last four trading days
--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Off 6.79% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 24.83% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 9.99% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Off 4.48% from its 52-week high of 35911.81 hit Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
--Up 19.42% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 4.48% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 4.17% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 3.49%
--Year-to-date it is up 1155.36 points or 3.49%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-13-23 1631ET