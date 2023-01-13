Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-01-13 pm EST
34302.61 PTS   +0.33%
After hours
 0.00%
34302.61 PTS
04:32pDJIA Rises 2.00% This Week to 34302.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:29pImproving Consumer Sentiment Boosts Equities
MT
04:00pWall St ends higher as banks climb in earnings season kickoff
RE
DJIA Rises 2.00% This Week to 34302.61 -- Data Talk

01/13/2023 | 04:32pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 672.00 points or 2.00% this week to 34302.61


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1155.36 points or 3.49% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 18, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 112.64 points or 0.33%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 784.96 points or 2.34% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 6.79% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 24.83% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 9.99% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 4.48% from its 52-week high of 35911.81 hit Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 19.42% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.17% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 1155.36 points or 3.49%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1631ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:30pGoldman Sachs : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
04:30pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:29pImproving Consumer Sentiment Boosts Equities
MT
02:03pBank Results, Rising Consumer Confidence Leave US Equities Mixed
MT
01:47pMorningstar Downgrades JPMorgan Chase to Hold From Buy, Maintains Price Target at $146
MT
12:57pBank Earnings Failing to Reflect Surging Consumer Confidence Leave US Equities in Mixed..
MT
12:28pBank Earnings Fail to Boost Appetite for US Equities
MT
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CHEVRON CORPORATION 181.645 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.58%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 142.89 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.44%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 221.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.38%
MERCK & CO., INC. 114.105 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.09%
CATERPILLAR INC. 259.255 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.64%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 48.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.36%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 173.19 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.47%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 99.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.66%
INTEL CORPORATION 30.06 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.76%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 490.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.12%
