DJIA Rises 2.00% This Week to 34302.61 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 672.00 points or 2.00% this week to 34302.61

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1155.36 points or 3.49% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 18, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 112.64 points or 0.33%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 784.96 points or 2.34% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 6.79% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 24.83% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 9.99% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 4.48% from its 52-week high of 35911.81 hit Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 19.42% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.17% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 1155.36 points or 3.49%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1631ET