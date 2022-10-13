DJIA Rises 2.83% to 30038.72 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 827.87 points or 2.83% today to 30038.72

--Largest one-day point gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 18.37% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.31% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 3.69% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 18.37% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 4.57% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 13.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.37% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 4.57% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 6299.58 points or 17.34%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1630ET