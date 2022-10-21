Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:59 2022-10-21 pm EDT
31082.56 PTS   +2.47%
After hours
 0.00%
31082.56 PTS
04:57pStocks Advance Friday as Media Report Stokes Optimism for Softer Fed Stance
MT
04:33pDJIA Rises 4.89% This Week to 31082.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:32pS&P 500 Posts 4.7% Weekly Rise as Q3 Earnings Beats Drive Broad Gains Led by Energy, Technology, Materials
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Rises 4.89% This Week to 31082.56 -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1447.73 points or 4.89% this week to 31082.56


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 2357.05 points or 8.21% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 20, 2020

--Today it is up 748.97 points or 2.47%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 15.54% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 13.11% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.34% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Off 15.54% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 8.21% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 12.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.54% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 8.21% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.21%

--Year-to-date it is down 5255.74 points or 14.46%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1632ET

More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Rankings
CATERPILLAR INC. 190.22 Delayed Quote.6.07%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 122.23 Delayed Quote.5.25%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 325.1 Delayed Quote.4.60%
DOW INC. 46.87 Delayed Quote.4.32%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 102.035 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.49%
BOEING 138.89 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.17%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 140.04 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 35.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.04%