DJIA Rises 4.89% This Week to 31082.56 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1447.73 points or 4.89% this week to 31082.56

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 2357.05 points or 8.21% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 20, 2020

--Today it is up 748.97 points or 2.47%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 15.54% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 13.11% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.34% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Off 15.54% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 8.21% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 12.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.54% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 8.21% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.21%

--Year-to-date it is down 5255.74 points or 14.46%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

10-21-22 1632ET