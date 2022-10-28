DJIA Rises 5.72% This Week to 32861.80 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1779.24 points or 5.72% this week to 32861.80

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 4136.29 points or 14.40% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 17, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 5, 2021, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 828.52 points or 2.59%

--Largest one-day point gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 2528.21 points or 8.33% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Friday, May 27, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 10.70% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 19.58% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.37% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 10.70% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.40% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 8.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.70% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.40% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 14.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 3476.50 points or 9.57%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1633ET