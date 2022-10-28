Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-10-28 pm EDT
32861.80 PTS   +2.59%
After hours
 0.00%
32861.80 PTS
S&P 500 Extends Gains Second Week as Signs of a Fed Pause Offset Tremors in Tech Sector
MT
DJIA Rises 5.72% This Week to 32861.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
US Stocks Close Higher Friday as Consumer Sentiment Improves, Core Inflation Accelerates
MT
DJIA Rises 5.72% This Week to 32861.80 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1779.24 points or 5.72% this week to 32861.80


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 4136.29 points or 14.40% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 17, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 5, 2021, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 828.52 points or 2.59%

--Largest one-day point gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 2528.21 points or 8.33% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Friday, May 27, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 10.70% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 19.58% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.37% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 10.70% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.40% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 8.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.70% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.40% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 14.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 3476.50 points or 9.57%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1633ET

04:46pS&P 500 Extends Gains Second Week as Signs of a Fed Pause Offset Tremors in Tech Sector
MT
04:34pDJIA Rises 5.72% This Week to 32861.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pUS Stocks Close Higher Friday as Consumer Sentiment Improves, Core Inflation Accelerate..
MT
04:00pUS Stocks on Track to Close Higher as Consumer Sentiment Improves, Core Inflation Accel..
MT
03:20pUS ECONOMICS: Regional Manufacturing Indices in Focus for Monday
MT
03:16pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed; Bitcoin Hovers Around $20,500
MT
03:10pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Oct. 28
MT
03:02pUS Oil Rig Count Falls by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02:55pConsumer Sentiment Improves in October, Mounting Inflation Fears Weigh on Expectations,..
MT
02:09pDollar Gains 0.9% Versus Japanese Yen Late Friday Afternoon Ahead of Fed Meeting Next W..
MT
04:43pWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, ..
AQ
04:39pUnitedhealth Group Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:37pInsider Sell: Salesforce
MT
04:09pGoldman Sachs Group Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04:05pAmgen Keeps Quarterly Dividend Steady at $1.94 a Share, Payable Dec. 8 to Shareholders ..
MT
04:01pAmgen announces 2022 fourth quarter dividend
PR
03:08pIntel's Cost Cuts Won't Fix Competitive Headwinds For Semiconductor Companies, BofA Say..
MT
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
INTEL CORPORATION 29.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.58%
APPLE INC. 156.145 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.83%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 204.93 Delayed Quote.4.30%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 236.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.22%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 37.69 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.17%
DOW INC. 47.48 Delayed Quote.-0.29%