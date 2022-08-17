Log in
Homepage
Indexes
United States
USA
Dow Jones Industrial
News
Summary
DJI
US2605661048
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
(DJI)
Real-time USA -
03:14 2022-08-17 pm EDT
33961.41
PTS
-0.56%
03:06p
Top Cryptocurrencies Trade Lower; Bitcoin Holds Above $23,000
MT
02:39p
Dow jones industrial average erases loss, last up 0.01%…
RE
02:33p
'Likely' Appropriate to Hold Funds Rate in Restrictive Territory for Some Time to Tame Inflation, FOMC Minutes Show
MT
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE ERASES LOSS, LAST UP 0.01%…
08/17/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE ERASES LOSS, LAST UP 0.01%
© Reuters 2022
All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
03:06p
Top Cryptocurrencies Trade Lower; Bitcoin Holds Above $23,000
MT
02:39p
Dow jones industrial average erases loss, last up 0.01%…
RE
02:33p
'Likely' Appropriate to Hold Funds Rate in Restrictive Territory for Some Time to Tame ..
MT
02:13p
Top Midday Decliners
MT
02:09p
Noted Risk of Tightening Policy More than Necessary, Cited Need to be Data-Dependent, F..
MT
02:07p
May Need to Sustain Rate at Restrictive Level 'For Some Time' to Bring Down Inflation, ..
MT
02:05p
'Likely' Appropriate to Slow Rate Increases at Some Point to Assess Impact on Economy, ..
MT
01:58p
Commercial Crude Inventories Decrease More Than Expected Last Week
MT
01:49p
July US Existing-Home Sales Expected to Slow to 4.87 Million Annual Rate
MT
01:47p
Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for August 17
MT
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
02:59p
MARKET CHATTER
: Walgreens, Walmart, CVS Reportedly Told to Pay $650 Million Over Opioid C..
MT
02:36p
Cisco Systems Historically Adds to Earnings-Driven After-Hours Declines in Following Re..
MT
01:59p
WALMART INC.
: Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:54p
WALMART
: Statement by Walmart Inc. with respect to the Abatement Ruling for a Single, Two..
PU
01:31p
Neogen Shareholders Approve All Proposals Required for Combination with 3M's Food Safet..
PR
01:19p
Home Depot is 'Managing Well' on Continued Demand, Price Increases Despite Macroeconomi..
MT
01:18p
Apple's iPhone 14 Release to Benefit From Pent Up Demand Amid 'Strong' Supply Position,..
MT
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
APPLE INC.
175.725
1.56%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
138.09
1.12%
CHEVRON CORPORATION
157.615
0.77%
MERCK & CO., INC.
91.275
0.76%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
267.59
0.49%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
123.73
-0.98%
VISA, INC.
214.84
-1.06%
3M COMPANY
147.6
-1.77%
THE BOEING COMPANY
168.115
-2.30%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
41.03
-2.40%
Heatmap :
% Price Change by Sector
