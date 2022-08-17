Log in
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  03:14 2022-08-17 pm EDT
33961.41 PTS   -0.56%
03:06pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Lower; Bitcoin Holds Above $23,000
MT
02:39pDow jones industrial average erases loss, last up 0.01%…
RE
02:33p'Likely' Appropriate to Hold Funds Rate in Restrictive Territory for Some Time to Tame Inflation, FOMC Minutes Show
MT
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE ERASES LOSS, LAST UP 0.01%…

08/17/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE ERASES LOSS, LAST UP 0.01%


© Reuters 2022
02:59pMARKET CHATTER : Walgreens, Walmart, CVS Reportedly Told to Pay $650 Million Over Opioid C..
MT
02:36pCisco Systems Historically Adds to Earnings-Driven After-Hours Declines in Following Re..
MT
01:59pWALMART INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:54pWALMART : Statement by Walmart Inc. with respect to the Abatement Ruling for a Single, Two..
PU
01:31pNeogen Shareholders Approve All Proposals Required for Combination with 3M's Food Safet..
PR
01:19pHome Depot is 'Managing Well' on Continued Demand, Price Increases Despite Macroeconomi..
MT
01:18pApple's iPhone 14 Release to Benefit From Pent Up Demand Amid 'Strong' Supply Position,..
MT
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
APPLE INC. 175.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.56%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 138.09 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.12%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 157.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.77%
MERCK & CO., INC. 91.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.76%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 267.59 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.49%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 123.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.98%
VISA, INC. 214.84 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
3M COMPANY 147.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.77%
THE BOEING COMPANY 168.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.30%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 41.03 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.40%
