STORY: U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, giving up modest gains late in the session to send the Dow and S&P 500 to their third straight decline.

The Dow dipped marginally, the S&P shed three-tenths of a percent and the Nasdaq lost four-tenths.

Still, stocks have been on a bull run, with the three major indexes hitting record highs last week.

And that's a bit worrisome to Eric Diton, President and Managing Director of The Wealth Alliance.

"We have not had a two percent pullback in the market in over a hundred days. That's amazing. So, what's going to stop this? I don't know, but I am seeing the 'belief phase' in the market. There is a lot of speculation. It concerns me. [FLASH] Now everyone's bullish. They're trading short-dated options, bitcoin's made a new high. It's getting a little frothy out there. I think we're due for a pullback."

In company news, shares of Tesla gained nearly 3% after CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company's one-month trial of its Full Self-Driving technology to existing and new customers in the US. The stock is up about 4% for the week but down more than 28% for the year.

McCormick shares jumped 10.5% as the best performer on the S&P 500 after the spice maker beat market expectations for first-quarter sales and profit.

Trump Media & Technology Group ended its first day of trading with shares up 16%, after surging more than 50% earlier in its market debut.

And UPS shares tumbled more than 8% after the company announced its 2026 forecast. One analyst said the stock drop suggested the guidance was slightly worse than investor expectations.