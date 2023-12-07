Euro zone: 0.1% decline in GDP confirmed in Q3

In the third quarter of 2023, seasonally-adjusted GDP fell by 0.1% in the eurozone and remained stable in the EU compared with the previous quarter, according to Eurostat, which therefore confirms its previous estimates.



Household final consumption expenditure made a positive contribution to GDP growth (+0.2 points), as did general government final expenditure (+0.1 points), while GFCF made a negligible contribution.



Contributions from the external balance were negligible for the euro zone and positive for the EU (+0.2 points), while those from changes in inventories were negative in both zones (-0.3 points in the euro zone and -0.5 points in the EU).



