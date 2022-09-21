Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  01:38 2022-09-21 pm EDT
30827.59 PTS   +0.40%
01:29pCommercial Crude Inventories Increase Less Than Expected Last Week
MT
01:28pUS Stocks Advance Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
01:27pNew York Attorney General Letitia James Sues Trump Family, Company for 'Fraud,' 'Misrepresentation'
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

'Fear gauge' futures close to signaling U.S. stock selling crescendo

09/21/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street's fear gauge are close to sending a signal of growing fear that has sometimes preceded past stock market rebounds.

With investors awaiting a consequential Federal Reserve announcement on Wednesday afternoon, October VIX futures were trading only 0.20 points lower than November futures, the slimmest margin since mid-June, when the S&P 500 marked a bottom.

VIX futures, which plot volatility expectations for several months ahead, normally remain upward sloping, with near-term futures relatively less pricey than those that target coming months.

An inverted curve, when near-dated contracts are more expensive than later dated ones, suggests investors are growing more worried about near-term events, raising the cost of hedging.

Such a signal has occurred prominently five times since 2020, with two instances followed by market rebounds, including the most recent one in mid-June.


GRAPHIC: Volatility futures

"It's usually a sign all the risk is being pulled into the here and the now," said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group.

"That's why often we will look at it as a capitulation indicator," Murphy said.

The two nearest VIX futures last inverted in June, amid a bout of intense selling that drove the S&P 500 to its bear market low. The index staged a 17% soon after, though most of that rally has been reversed on fears the Fed will be more hawkish than previously anticipated.

While an inversion this time may well indicate intensifying selling pressure, it does not necessarily signal an immediate end to the market's recent slide, Murphy said. For instance the two front month VIX futures remained inverted for a month - from mid-February through mid-March - before the stock market selloff in the first quarter took a breather.

To be sure, much of the bump up in near-term volatility expectations that is creating inversion now may be coming from the looming Fed decision, and could well recede once the decision is out of the way, strategists said.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed


© Reuters 2022
All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
01:29pCommercial Crude Inventories Increase Less Than Expected Last Week
MT
01:28pUS Stocks Advance Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
01:27pNew York Attorney General Letitia James Sues Trump Family, Company for 'Fraud,' 'Misrep..
MT
01:20pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Advance, 2-Year Treasury Surge Past 4% Ahead of Fed Rate Decisio..
MT
01:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : 'Fear gauge' futures close to signaling U.S. stock selling cr..
RE
12:42pUS Stocks Rise, 2-Year Treasury Surge Past 4% Midday Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
12:32pExisting Home Sales Fell Less-Than-Expected in August as Prices Continued to Rise
MT
11:57aVisa Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since Aug..
DJ
11:09aMortgage Applications Rebound Despite 30-Year Rate Jumping to 14-Year High
MT
10:47aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Continue Downward Trend in Week Ended Sept. 16, Commercial Ho..
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
12:53pWall Street CEOs appear on Capitol Hill as election looms
AQ
12:37pFrance's Deezer pledges to turn a profit by 2025
RE
12:20pCISCO : How Is Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Bridging the Gap to Productivity, S..
PU
12:01pIntel Announces AI Global Impact Festival Grand Prize Winners
BU
12:01pUnitedHealth Group, Peloton Interactive Expand Partnership to Offer More Membership Ben..
MT
11:57aVisa Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since Aug..
DJ
11:45aWalmart to Hire Fewer Workers for Holiday Season Than Last Year as Inflationary Pressur..
MT
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
WALMART INC. 136.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.55%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 278.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.70%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 327.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.41%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 245.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.17%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 157.955 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.07%
VISA, INC. 191.19 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.46%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 115.255 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.50%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 106.93 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.59%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 40.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.78%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 517.935 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.93%
Heatmap :