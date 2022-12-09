Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  05:07 2022-12-08 pm EST
33781.48 PTS   +0.55%
Pre-market
+0.34%
33896.83 PTS
08:06aOutlook for Producer Prices, Consumer Sentiment Lifts US Equity Futures
MT
07:55aIn China's Wuhan, a shadow of reserve and resentment even as COVID lockdowns ease
RE
07:20aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Equities unmoved by UK finance reforms
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

In China's Wuhan, a shadow of reserve and resentment even as COVID lockdowns ease

12/09/2022 | 07:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk out of a subway station during morning rush hour in Wuchang district, after the government gradually loosened restrictions on COVID-19 control, in Wuhan, Hubei

WUHAN (Reuters) - In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak nearly three years ago and where thousands died, residents cautiously greeted a relaxation of lockdown measures by authorities this week.

In the city center, few people were in shops and restaurants and the subway was only partially filled as many residents remained wary of a possible new flare-up of infections.

The teeming metropolis bore the brunt of the pandemic in its early stages in early 2020, when authorities ordered the entire city of 11 million to be sealed off in a military-style lockdown for more than two months - a traumatic chapter that has not been forgotten by some.

"We know the country is reopening but we ourselves haven't let down our guard," said one Wuhan cornershop owner. "We're taking precautions, protecting ourselves because it (the virus) is spreading quickly."

Outside a fever clinic attached to Wuhan's central hospital where Li Wenliang, a whistleblower doctor, had worked and first raised awareness of the mysterious virus before succumbing to it himself, a queue of more than 100 people sought treatment, marshalled by workers in white hazmat suits.

Two Wuhan pharmacies visited by Reuters had sold out of fever medication a day ago, while customers asked for vitamin C or cough medicine in vain with stocks depleted.

"This has never happened before, not even at the start of the outbreak in 2020," said one Wuhan pharmacist surnamed Liu.

Health authorities in Wuhan reported 229 new COVID cases on Thursday, while health authorities in Beijing reported more than 16,000 cases nationwide on the same day.

Beijing has also been quiet amid a reluctance of some businesses to drop COVID curbs. Enduring anxieties about the coronavirus are likely to hamper a speedy return to health for the world's second-largest economy. [L8N32Z09X]

"For Wuhaners, there's always this tendency to resort to panic buying, whether it is medicine, or food. It's fair to say that's because we were traumatised from the first wave, and that experience stays with us," said Li, a 31-year old manager who works for a real estate company in Wuhan.

"LIKE A NIGHTMARE"

Over the past year, Wuhan, which straddles the Yangtze River in central China, has been in intermittent, partial lockdown as some regional logistic centres such as Dongxi Hu District reported cases throughout the year.

By November, as frustration towards the zero-COVID policies mounted, some Wuhan residents like Sam Yuen, a teacher, joined protests demanding an end to the lockdowns, alongside thousands of others in cities across China.

"It was a nightmare ... it felt like we were being treated like animals," Yuen told Reuters.

He described how residential compounds across the city had been sealed off with metal sheets by the autumn in a throwback to the days of the first outbreak.

"Before, people always said youths wouldn't resist and fight for their rights, but resisting like this was good. It showed wisdow and courage ... When I saw people standing there I was very moved. It was one of the best moments of my life. In 30 years I've not felt such collective passion such as this."

For Wang Wenjun, who lost an uncle during the lockdown in 2020, the scars have not yet healed.

"All throughout this period I have felt numb. I don't feel I received any help at all," she told Reuters

When people began falling ill with a mysterious form of pneumonia in December 2019, with a cluster of cases linked to the Huanan seafood market, authorities were criticised for being slow to respond and trying to cover up news of the infections.

The downtown market remained boarded up during a visit by a Reuters correspondent on Friday.

Cases surged in Wuhan, with authorities later scrambling to build make-shift hospitals in gymnasiums, sports stadiums and convention centers amid the city-wide lockdown.

City authorities put the official death toll at 3,869 in April 2020. But some felt the actual figures were much higher amid reports of people queing to collect the ashes of relatives and urns stacking up in funeral homes.

"Under their (government) control, their leadership, how can we have a good life?" Wang said.

Others, however, welcomed the chance for a fresh start.

"I was excited to hear the news," said Chen, 32, a university lecturer. "We can finally, finally move on."

(Additional reporting by Selena Li, Darerca Siu and James Pomfret in Hong Kong; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Martin Quin Pollard


© Reuters 2022
All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
08:06aOutlook for Producer Prices, Consumer Sentiment Lifts US Equity Futures
MT
07:55aIn China's Wuhan, a shadow of reserve and resentment even as ..
RE
07:20aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Equities unmoved by UK finance reforms
AN
07:13aEquities Firm Pre-Bell as US Producer-Price Inflation Awaited; Asia Up, Europe Stronger
MT
04:12aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks flat as UK cuts finance sector red tape
AN
02:52aLONDON BRIEFING: Associated British Foods backs annual outlook at AGM
AN
01:56aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: FTSE 100 to follow US and Asia highe..
AN
12/08Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Higher; China Inflation E..
DJ
12/08Asian shares higher as dollar retreats, risk events abound
RE
12/08Signs of Labor Market Cooling Send Equities Higher
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
07:51aGoldman Sachs Reportedly Plans to Reduce Bonuses for Senior Employees
MT
07:06aOf Aero Resurrection and Future of Air Transport
AQ
05:53aAmerican Express : UK SMEs reveal 2023 international expansion plans but challenges around..
PU
05:48aCOCA-COLA CO : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:37aMICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:01aChinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner
AQ
03:11aThe Administrative Court Of Lazio Annuls The Sanctions Inflicted Against Amazon And App..
AQ
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 136.135 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.45%
DOW INC. 51.795 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.44%
WALMART INC. 151.955 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.13%
BOEING 182.455 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.88%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 48.99 Delayed Quote.1.68%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 130.13 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
3M COMPANY 126 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 154.12 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 358.08 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 63.18 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.99%