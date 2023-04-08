Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:57:31 2023-04-06 pm EDT
33485.29 PTS   +0.01%
01:49pIsraeli judicial protests continue in shadow of attacks
RE
04/06Short Trading Week Ends on High Note as Equities Rise
MT
04/06Appetite for Equities Largely Intact Ahead of Friday's Jobs Report
MT
Israeli judicial protests continue in shadow of attacks

04/08/2023 | 01:49pm EDT
Israelis demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Israelis joined protests on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to tighten controls on the Supreme Court, despite heightened security worries after two deadly attacks a day earlier.

The latest in a series of protests against the plans, which were paused last month in the face of a wave of strikes and mass demonstrations, come as Israel faces a sharp rise in tensions on several fronts during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Giles Elgood)

By Rami Amichay


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.01% 33485.29 Real-time Quote.1.01%
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
03:07aBaidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps
RE
04/07Chevron : Advancing a lower carbon future in california
PU
04/07Mcdonald : USA appoints new North America Chief Impact Officer and U.S. Strategic Insights..
PU
04/07Boeing Wins $1.17 Billion Contract from U.S. Navy
DJ
04/07FAA says leaky faucets are a safety problem on Boeing 787s
AQ
04/07Trending: Merck, Eisai Studies Miss Primary Endpoints
DJ
04/07Merck, Eisai: Keytruda/Lenvima Combo Fails in Two Studies
DJ
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 291.6 Delayed Quote.2.55%
WALMART INC. 150.8 Delayed Quote.0.75%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 512.81 Delayed Quote.0.70%
BOEING 211.37 Delayed Quote.0.65%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 152.22 Delayed Quote.0.63%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 167.65 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 158.83 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 192.55 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 39.48 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
CATERPILLAR INC. 209.17 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR
