Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:57:31 2023-04-06 pm EDT
33485.29 PTS   +0.01%
After hours
 0.00%
33485.29 PTS
04/08Israelis stage massive judicial protests in shadow of attacks
RE
04/08Israelis stage massive judicial protests in shadow of attacks
RE
04/08Israeli judicial protests continue in shadow of attacks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Israelis stage massive judicial protests in shadow of attacks

04/08/2023 | 09:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: In central Tel Aviv, the demonstration began with a prayer for the victims of the attacks, who include two British-Israeli sisters and an Italian tourist, with drone footage later showing protesters carrying large British and Italian flags.

The weekend protests have continued over the past months, involving hundreds of thousands of demonstrators who include army reservists, business leaders, members of Israel's tech industry and leading academics, in a show of defiance against reform plans they see as an existential threat to Israeli democracy.

The proposals, which would give the government effective control over the appointment of Supreme Court judges and allow parliament to overrule many decisions of the court, were paused last month in the face of a wave of strikes and mass demonstrations that have become one of the biggest domestic crises in Israel's recent history.

The government side says the overhaul is needed to restore a proper balance between the judiciary and elected politicians, while critics say it will remove some of the vital checks and balances underpinning a democratic state and hand unchecked power to the government.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.01% 33485.29 Real-time Quote.1.02%
All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04/08Israelis stage massive judicial protests in shadow of attacks
RE
04/08Israelis stage massive judicial protests in shadow of attacks
RE
04/08Israeli judicial protests continue in shadow of attacks
RE
04/06Short Trading Week Ends on High Note as Equities Rise
MT
04/06Appetite for Equities Largely Intact Ahead of Friday's Jobs Report
MT
04/06Wall St reverses to end higher, bond yields steady ahead of US jobs report, holiday
RE
04/06DJIA Rises 0.63% This Week to 33485.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/06Wall Street ends higher as investors eye upcoming jobs data
RE
04/06Appetite for Equities Mixed Ahead of Friday's Jobs Data
MT
04/06US Oil Rig Count Falls by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04/08Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps
RE
04/07Chevron : Advancing a lower carbon future in california
PU
04/07Mcdonald : USA appoints new North America Chief Impact Officer and U.S. Strategic Insights..
PU
04/07Boeing Wins $1.17 Billion Contract from U.S. Navy
DJ
04/07FAA says leaky faucets are a safety problem on Boeing 787s
AQ
04/07Trending: Merck, Eisai Studies Miss Primary Endpoints
DJ
04/07Merck, Eisai: Keytruda/Lenvima Combo Fails in Two Studies
DJ
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 291.6 Delayed Quote.2.55%
WALMART INC. 150.8 Delayed Quote.0.75%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 512.81 Delayed Quote.0.70%
BOEING 211.37 Delayed Quote.0.65%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 152.22 Delayed Quote.0.63%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 167.65 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 158.83 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 192.55 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 39.48 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
CATERPILLAR INC. 209.17 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer