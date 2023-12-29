Commenting on the outlook for US equities in 2024, BNY Mellon IM warns that 'while a good year of returns is possible, the level of uncertainty remains high'.

According to BNY Mellon IM, 'a strong probability remains that the much-feared (but avoided) downturn in 2023 will simply be delayed by a year', and it is 'difficult to justify high valuations and strong earnings prospects in the current macroeconomic environment'.

However, the potential for monetary policy easing (provided a recession is avoided) could still support higher multiples while validating this outlook', concedes the New York-based institution.

While the risks to US equities in 2024 have receded thanks to falling inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty remains high and should prevent a vigorous recovery in 2024', it concludes.

