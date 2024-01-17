Market: W-Street closes in the red but without losing its footing

Wall Street closed in the red, but without validating a turnaround signal as might have been feared with the deterioration of the bond market: the Dow Jones dropped 0.6% to 37,362, the S&P 500 -0.37% to 4,766, and the Nasdaq Composite shed -0.2% to 14,944.



The Nasdaq once again benefited from the support of Nvidia (+3.1% for a new all-time high of $564), Micron (+2.7%), Cadence Design (+3.4%) and Advanced Micro Devices (+8.3%) on new upward revisions to demand for artificial intelligence chips (but also price targets for the US semiconductor giants).



The Dow Jones posted its worst close of the year, weighed down by Boeing, which fell -7.9%



Christopher Waller (member of the FED's Board of Governors) said that while he was confident that inflation was heading towards the 2% target, the FED should not rush to cut rates.



The message was received, and doubts resurfaced as to the imminence of an FED rate cut as early as the 2nd decade of March: the consensus, which was over 65% before the long weekend (Monday was a bank holiday), is beginning to crack.



The yield on 10-year US Treasuries rose sharply, by +11 basis points, from 3.95% to 4.060%, despite the poor 'Empire State' index (New York Fed) published at 2.30 pm.



The deterioration in US Treasuries is taking place across the curve: the '2-yr' seeing its yield jump +10Pts from 4.138 to 4.236% and the '30-yr' jumping +10Pts to 4.312%, versus 3.945% on 12/27, i.e. +37Pts in 15 days.



As for the 'Empire State' manufacturing activity (New York Fed): it continued to contract sharply in January, from -14.5 to -43.7, its lowest level since May 2020 (economists were forecasting a rise in this indicator to around -5).



The new orders sub-index worsened to -49.4, from -11.3 in December, while the component measuring the number of hours worked deteriorated to -6.1, from -2.4 in December, highlighting a weakening labor market.



Signs of weakness in industrial production in the broad sense weighed on WTI prices, which dropped -1.6% to $71.9 a barrel.



On the publications front, we note the fall of Morgan Stanley (-4.2% below $86), which had to set aside $535 million in provisions for the risk of default on its outstanding loans. Goldman Sachs, which published figures in line with expectations, gained +0.7%.





