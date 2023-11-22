Market: no surprises with the 'minutes', nor with Nvidia

All bets were off from the very start of trading (slight declines of -0.2% to -0.6%), and the scores remained unchanged for the last 6 hours of this session, which was either marked by an "algorithmic straitjacket"... or a sudden lack of interest on the part of investors who no longer see any point in bolstering their portfolios after 12% of straight-line gains since October 26, and 24 hours before a 4-day "bridge".



The suspense could have rebounded after the close, but Nvidia's quarterly results were a "non-event".



The S&P500 suffered from the downturn in semiconductor and banking stocks, with Zions -4.1%, Comerica -2.3%, Morgan Stanley -1.6%, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America -1.3%...



The Nasdaq lost -0.59% in the wake of collective declines by Qualcomm (-1.9%), Microchip and AMD (-2%), Applied Materials (-2.2%), Micron (-2.4%), Intel (-2.5%), Lucid and Paypal (-2.8%), Marvell Techno (-3%), ON Semiconductors (-3.2%).... and Nvidia gave up 0.9% ahead of its results, probably the highlight of this short trading week on Wall Street.



The champion of the chips highly prized by AI giants announced results 'ahead of expectations', as 99.9% of traders were expecting, but this time there were no huge surprises (expectations were very high), and this was reflected in the fact that the share price didn't react at the outset, and then slumped slightly by -1.2% (in 'after hours'), for an overall decline of -2% over the session.



The FED's 'minutes' were published at 8pm to general indifference: the members of the monetary institute confirmed that, while monetary conditions have tightened and are beginning to slow the economy, inflation remains 'persistent'.

Further rate hikes 'remain on the table' if current levels don't bring us closer to the 2% target (nobody believes in a future hike, the risk is estimated at 0% by early 2024).



This is fairly consistent with the content of Jerome Powell's latest speeches, and traders will remember that the FED is talking more and more about a slowdown and less and less about the risk of a new wave of inflation.



The reaction of the bond markets was imperceptible between 8 and 9 p.m., but a small easing was imposed at the end of the session, with -3pts to 4.4030%, showing that the 'minutes' are in line with expectations.



It's hard to pinpoint a date when the FED will start cutting rates, but it seems that the US central bank itself doesn't know when that moment will come (Wall Street thinks it will be linked to the risk of rising unemployment).



The main macro event of the day was the US housing sales figures due this afternoon.



After a modest rebound at the start of the year, the trend in the US housing market is once again negative, with historically high borrowing rates and unaffordable prices hampering any possibility of recovery.



Sales of existing homes fell by 4.1% to a seasonally adjusted 3.79 million units last month, compared with economists' expectations of around 3.90 million.

Sales were down in three of the country's four main regions (Northeast, South and West), but were unchanged in the Midwest, says the NAR.



Over one year, home resales fell by 14.6%. In the absence of supply, the median house price remains artificially tight: it rose by 3.4% to $391,800, marking the fourth consecutive month of monthly growth.



